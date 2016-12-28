Northwest Florida Beef Conference and Trade Show – February 8th

The 32nd annual Northwest Florida Beef Conference and Trade Show will be held on Wednesday, February 8th in the Agriculture Conference Center, at the Jackson County Extension Office, located at 2741 Penn Avenue, Marianna, Florida. Registration and the Trade Show open at 7:30 AM central time, the program starts at 8:15 AM, and concludes with a steak lunch. There will be a $5 per person registration fee for advanced ticket sales, or $10 payable at the door. Advanced tickets are available online through February 3rd at: https://www.eventbrite.com/. Once on the site, search for Northwest Florida Beef Conference.

The focus of the 2017 Beef Conference will be: “Crucial Management in Challenging Times.” Dr. Cliff Lamb, UF Beef Reproduction Specialist will be the keynote speaker. He will be sharing his talk entitled: “Essential Reproductive Management Considerations for Challenging Times.” Dr. Matt Hersom, UF Beef Specialist will also be providing a key presentation called: “Essential Nutrition: Put Your Money Where Her Mouth Is.” Charles Mitchell, Emeritus Auburn Soil Specialist will be discussing “Strategies to Reduce Fertilizer Costs in Forage Systems.” Other topics will also focus on general ranch management with lower cattle prices.

In addition to the educational program, the Beef Conference will also feature a Trade Show of businesses and agencies that offer goods and services to cattle producers in the region. Time is allotted on the schedule to allow visits with the company representatives to learn about specific products and services they offer for beef cattle producers.

The Northwest Florida Beef Conference and Trade Show is an educational program provided by the UF/IFAS Panhandle Agriculture Extension Team. For more information on the Beef Conference, or to exhibit in the Trade Show, contact Doug Mayo, at 850-482-9620, or demayo@ufl.edu.