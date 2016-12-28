Luker obit

Mr. Clyde ‘Bubba’ Alden Luker, age 84, of Bonifay, Florida passed from this life on December 22, 2016 at Southeast Alabama Medical Center in Dothan, Alabama.

Born March 4, 1932 in Atmore, Alabama to the late William L. Luker and Mellie Jackson Luker.

In addition to his parents, Bubba was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Gloria Louise Simmons Luker; two sisters, Juanita Luker Singletary and Ouida Luker Stark; one brother, Edward Luker.

He is survived by one son, Jody and wife Dorothy Luker of Moncks Corner, SC; one sister, Edith Levins of Birmingham, AL; four grandchildren, Jennifer, Amy, Shannon and Billy; seven great-grandchildren and numerous nephews and nieces.

Funeral services will be held at Westville Community Church in Westville, FL beginning at 11:00 AM Wednesday, December 28, 2016, with interment at Westville Cemetery following. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Westville Community Church, PO Box 173, Westville, FL 32464.