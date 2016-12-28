Golden obit

Deward “Lamar” Golden, 59, of Alford died Sunday, December 25, 2016 at Jackson Hospital.

Deward was a native and lifelong resident of Jackson County where he was self employed for his construction company, J.T. Construction. Deward loved to live life his way.

He is survived by his son, Jeremy Golden of Chipley; daughters, Tabatha Golden of Panama City Beach and Raina Harris Harvard of Amarillo, TX; mother, Dorothy Griffin Golden Eldridge of Alford; brother, Richard Golden and wife, Regina of Alford; sisters, Ladell Golden of Kynesville, Ellen Ramos and husband, Phil of Crestview, Chris Hill and husband, Larry Hill of Alford; grandchildren, Bently and Mimi Golden.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Thursday, December 29, 2016 at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel. Interment will follow in Salem Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to funeral services at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel.