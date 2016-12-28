2016/17 Florida Bull Test Sale Scheduled for January 21, 2017 at the NFREC Beef Unit in Marianna, FL

The 17th Florida Bull Test was conducted at the University of Florida North Florida Research and Education center in Marianna. There were 129 consignments from 33 consignors from Florida, Alabama, Georgia, and Mississippi. There were 59 Angus, 3 Brahman, 10 Charolais, 7 Hereford, 32 SimAngus, and 18 Simmental consignments born between August 15 and December 31 of 2015. Bulls were delivered in late July and initiated their 112-day test on August 17, 2016. The last day of test was December 7, 2016. In addition, a hallmark of the FL Bull Test is that individual feed intake is assessed to establish feed efficiency. At completion of the test the entire group of bulls averaged 3.32 pounds of gain per day, but ranged from 1.85 to 4.73 pounds per day.

Activities with the Bull Test conclude with a sale on Saturday, January 21, 2017. Only bulls meeting specific benchmarks are eligible for the sale. In addition, bulls are inspected for structural soundness and disposition and must pass a breeding soundness exam to qualify for the sale. Additional information, such as actual performance data, expected progeny differences (EPDs), and carcass ultrasound data is available for bull buyers to aid in the selection of excellent quality bulls to purchase.

Internet bidding will be available at the sale. Potential buyers will need to preregister to on the Cattle in Motion, LLC website (http://www.cattleinmotion.com/ ) prior to initiation of the sale. Their site will also host videos of each bull to preview prior to the sale.

For more information on the Florida Bull Test visit the web page at http://nfrec.ifas.ufl.edu/florida-bull-test/, or telephone 850-526-1621. Catalogs for the sale are available by request. Note: The Research Center office will be closed from December 26 to January 2.