Mrs. Dorothy “Dot” Vann, 81 of Fadette, AL passed away Saturday, December 24, 2016.

Home-going service will be 11 a.m., Wednesday, December 28, 2016 at Noma Baptist Church with Rev. Eddie Biss officiating. Burial will follow in Bethany Baptist Church Cemetery with James & Lipford Funeral Home directing.

Family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday, 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Flowers accepted or those wishing can make memorials to Noma Baptist Church P.O. Box 323 Graceville, FL 32440.

Ms. Dot was born in Holmes County, Florida on April 30, 1935. A 1953 graduate of Holmes County High School, Ms. Dot worked in retail a number of years and retired from Dillard’s Department Store. She was a member of Noma Baptist Church.

Predeceased by her husband Raymond Vann, parents Floyd Blackburn and Denise Lucas Blackburn, four sisters and four brothers.

Survived by children Jeffrey Roland (Geraldine), Black, AL, Michael Roland, Stacey McGriff (Bobby), Starla Payne, Fadette, FL, Ray Vann (Teresa), Defuniak Springs, FL, Donnie Vann, TX, Alan Vann, Southport, FL, Patricia Hall (John), Columbus, GA; sister Patsy Woodham, Graceville; three grandchildren, three great grandchildren; a special niece Debbie Wilson (Huie), several other nieces and nephews.