Stanley obit

Sandra Stanley, age 72 of Ebro, FL went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 25, 2016. She was born on August 3, 1944 to the late J.D. Edwards and Mamie (Raley) Edwards in Minneola, FL.

Sandra is Baptist by faith and before retiring worked for SW&B Construction Company in Mobile, AL.

Along with her parents Sandra is preceded in death by one brother, Thomas C. Nelson.

Survivors include, two sons, Charles A. Williamson and wife Conny of Perdido Key, FL, Gordon Michael Williamson and wife Michelle of Covington, LA, one daughter, Sandra Michelle Barnhill of Westville, FL, two sisters, Catherine Luker and husband Wayne of Milton, FL, Jewel Burmeister and husband David of Pensacola, FL, seven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Brown Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

