Snare obit

Joyce Essex Snare expired in the Washington County Nursing Home on December 24, 2016. She was 77 years old.

She was born in Battlecreek, Michigan on April 19, 1939 to Bernadette and Bill Essex. She worked as a private secretary in Coral Gables, Florida for 15 years at Southern Bell Telephone. She married Robert W. Snare, MD 52 years ago before medical school and experienced the trials and tribulations of medical school and surgical residency at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami. They both went overseas in the Army Medical at 33rd Field Hospital in Wurzburg, Germany for 5 years in the 3rd Infantry Division. They traveled all over Europe visiting many countries before coming back to settle in Chipley, Florida to a Surgical OB and general medical practice in 1979 until retiring in 2006. She was his very capable office manager and bookkeeper during this time.

She is survived by her husband Robert W. Snare MD , and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and great nephews. She is mourned by her sister-in-law Sally Dowling and husband Richard, and their 3 children, spouses and children, namely Jennifer and Dr. Mark Dougherty and children Thomas and Katherine; Linda and Doron Gorshein and children Leah, David, and Karen and Blake Crawford and their children Blake Jr. and Hunter. She is also sorely missed by her niece Lynn Rito and 3 children, John and wife Michelle, Vicki and Jamie Maroney and son Hunter, and Tyler and Kelly Rito. Also, her other niece Gloria and Bob Suit and their children Nikki and Corey Stellgen and Travis Suit.

Memorial service will be held at Obert Funeral Home in Chipley from 2-4P.M. Tuesday, January 3, 2017. A wake will be held at Dogwood Lakes Country Club in Holmes County on Thursday, January 5, 2017 from 1-4 P.M. Friends and relatives are invited for fellowship and food at the Country Club.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to Salvation Army in Panama City or the Catholic Rescue Mission.