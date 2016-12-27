Mills obit

Elton Mills, 78 of Marianna, Florida, formerly of Noma, Florida passed away Wednesday, December 21, 2016 at Jackson Hospital.

Graveside service will be 10 a.m., Tuesday, December 27, 2016 at Noma Cemetery with Rev. Greg Roberts officiating, James & Lipford Funeral Home in Graceville directing.

Elton was born in Holmes County, Florida on October 30, 1938 to the late L.B. Mills and Floy Maybelle Parrish Mills. Elton was a resident at the Sunland Training Center.

Survived by his sisters and brothers, Betty Robinson (Tom), Thomasville, GA, Kathleen “Kitty” Mills, Noma, Gerald Mills (Inis), Lake Placid, FL, Larry Mills, Slocomb, AL; a host of nieces and nephews.