Jean Ellen Broome Hall, 80, of Malone passed away Sunday, December 25, 2016 at Signature Healthcare at the Courtyard.

Jean resided in Tennessee for six years and 10 years in Mississippi, prior to moving to Greenwood. She graduated from Greenwood High School in 1954 and retired from the Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys. She was a member of Friendship Baptist Church. Mrs. Hall enjoyed gardening, shopping, and spending time with her children and grandchildren. She also loved crossword puzzles.

She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Sidney P. Hall of Malone; two sons, Andy Hall and wife, Laura of Marianna, John Hall of Malone; two daughters, Angela Jones and husband, Jimmy of Malone, Melanie Ditty and husband, Jacky of Greenwood; one brother, Tom Broome, Jr,; one sister, Barbara Ann Wilson; six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, December 28, 2016 at Friendship Baptist Church with Dr. James Newell officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to services at the church.Those wishing may make memorial contributions to the Friendship Baptist Church building fund. The family would like to express a very special thank you to the caregivers, Vickie Fowler and Joyce Dickerson and to the staff of Signature Healthcare at the Courtyard.