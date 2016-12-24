Palmore obit

Mr. Wayne Martin Palmore, 58 of Chipley, Florida, and a native of Vernon, Florida went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 20, 2016.

Martin was of the Holiness denomination and was a member of Church of God By Faith of Vernon, Florida and was a construction worker. He was a sweet person and will be missed by his family and friends.

He leaves to cherish his memories his brother: Andre Palmore and his wife Dawn of Caryville, Florida; four (4) sisters: Marie Campbell of Vernon, Florida, Abbie Edmondson and her husband Orville of Vernon, Florida, Tina Patton and her husband Demetrius of Pensacola, Florida, and Janice Palmore of Caryville, Florida; stepmother: Gloria Peterson; two (2) half-sisters: Doris Sorey and her husband Carl of Campbellton, Florida and Dorothy Howard and her husband Henry of Sylvester, Georgia; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

A Celebration of Martin’s Life will be held 2 PM CST, Monday, December 26, 2016 from the sanctuary of the Sylvania A.M.E. Church of Vernon, Florida with Elder Tony Howard, Officiating and Rev. Hazel Vience, Pastor. Committal Services will follow in the Church Cemetery with Cooper Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida, directing.

Mr. Palmore will lie in repose at the Church on Monday 1 hr. prior to services.