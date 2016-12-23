Taylor obit

Beverly Sybil Taylor, age 89 of Chipley, FL passed from this life on Thursday, December 22, 2016 at Bay Medical Center. She was born on August 26, 1927 to the late J.R. Mainer and Connie Mae Miller in Chipley, FL.

Sybil has been a resident of the Chipley area since 1989 coming from Fort Walton, FL. She is a member of the Vernon Methodist Church and is retired from the Okaloosa School Board.

She is preceded in death by her husband J.C. Taylor, one brother, Cecil Mainer, one sister, Earnestine Miller, one grandchild, Derek Shirley.

Survivors include, two sons, A.C. Taylor and wife Carol of Chipley, FL, A.J. Taylor and wife Kathy of Millington, TN, two daughters, Janis Shirley and husband Chuck of Huntsville, AL, Denise Flemming and husband Kenny of Crestview, FL, two sisters, Irma Jean Haddock of Chipley, FL, Louise Walker of Pensacola, FL, and many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 26, 2016 at 2:00 P.M. at Brown Funeral Home with Reverend Roger Dale Hagan officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to funeral. Interment will be held at Hard Labor Cemetery with Brown Funeral Home directing.

