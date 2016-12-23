Jimmie Sue Sims, 85, of Marianna, died Thursday, December 22, 2016, at her residence.

Jimmie was born August 18, 1931 in Brownfield, TX. She was a bookkeeper in her family’s businesses for many years. After that she began working at Walmart as a cashier and greeter, she also volunteered for Habitat. Jimmie Sue was a member of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Marianna, FL.

She was preceded in death by her husband, June Sims; two sons, Mike Sims and Frank Sims and her parents, Winford James and Grace Marie Williams. She is survived by her daughter, Cindy Smith and husband, Chuck; one son, Bill Sims and wife, Shirley all of Marianna; one sister, Jackie McMullian; four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Monday, December 26, 2016 at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church with Father David Green officiating. Interment will follow in Pinecrest Memorial Gardens with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing. The family will receive friends from 8:30a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Monday, December 26, in The MacKinnon Parish Hall at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church.

Those wishing may make memorial contributions to St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 4362 Lafayette St. Marianna, FL 32446.