Hungrytown in concert

Internationally-touring folk duo Hungrytown, will perform a concert in Chipley on Thursday, January 19th at 6:00 PM. Hungrytown’s songs and music have appeared in numerous television programs, including the IFC’s Portlandia, Comedy Central’s The Daily Show and Neftlix’s new hit comedy, Lady Dynamite; as well as various documentaries and major sporting events ranging from NASCAR motor racing to Hockey Night in Canada.

Vermonters Rebecca Hall and Ken Anderson, who make up Hungrytown, have been touring professionally for nearly 15 years. They are currently on a six-month mega-tour, performing at over 60 dates from January through June. Their travels will take them coast-to-coast through the US, then onto their third tour of New Zealand followed by their tenth tour of the United Kingdom.

Hungrytown’s third and latest album, Further West, made the top 10 on the American Folk DJ charts for two months, and at least 14 “Best of 2015” lists.

Please see show info below:

Thursday, January 19th, 6:00-8:00 PM

Washington County Agricultural Center

1424 Jackson Ave.

Chipley, FL 32428

850-638-1314

Admission: Free. Sponsored by the Washington County Public Library.