Hogans obit

Mrs. Sylvia Rhea Brown Hogans, 85 of Vernon, Florida went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 22, 2016 in the Bay Medical Center of Panama City, Florida.

Sylvia was born on May 12,1931 to the late Mary L. Jackson and Loucious Brown in Vernon, Florida. She was of the Methodist denomination. She was united in Holy Matrimony to the late Mr. Clarence Hogans.

She leaves to cherish her precious memories her beloved daughter: Joyce Green and her husband Isaac James of Panama City, Florida; three (3) grandchildren: J. Dia Green of Panama City, Florida, Justin Green and his wife Jasmin of Miami, Florida, and Jocelyn Green Henderson and her husband Demarcus of Warner Robins, Georgia; four (4) great-grands: Joycelyn, Jordan, Jill, and James; two (2) brothers: Alvin Brown and his wife Annie Mae of Vernon, Florida, and Fred Hogans of Pensacola, Florida; along with a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A Celebration of Sylvia’s Life will be held 11 A.M. CST, Monday, December 26, 2016 from the sanctuary of the McQueen’s Temple First Born Church with Jr. Bishop J.O. Brown (Pastor), Rev. Benjamin Jackson (Eulogist), Jr. Bishop W.A. Potter, Rev. Vivian Green and Bro. Leonard Dean, officiating. Committal Services will follow in the St. Luke Memorial Gardens of Vernon, Florida with the Cooper Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida, directing.

Mrs. Hogans will lie in repose at the church on Monday 1 hr. prior to services.