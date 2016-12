The Florida Highway Patrol is currently working a fatality involving a hit and run vehicle versus a motor scooter. The crash occurred in the immediate area of 22107 Front Beach Road, Panama City Beach.

The suspect vehicle, described as possibly being a red Jeep/Liberty type vehicle, was last seen headed west on Front Beach Road from the crash scene.

Any one with information on the possible hit and run vehicle, please call Cpl. Sam Ellis at 850-873-7020 ext. 83655.