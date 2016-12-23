DHSMV warns of traffic citation scam

~ Consumers targeted for payment of fraudulent citations ~

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (DHSMV) is warning consumers that they may be targeted by a company representing itself as the DHSMV demanding payment for fraudulent citations. The company, which is not associated with the DHSMV in any way, will send emails to consumers requesting payment of a citation within a certain timeframe and if the payment is not received on time, the company will falsely require a daily late fee payment.

The email sent to consumers includes a linked payment page and email address. While the linked payment page appears to be inactive at this time, the DHSMV is warning consumers that this is a scam and no payment should be made. If a consumer has made a payment, they should refute the charge and take the appropriate security measures with their financial institution.

Consumers should note the following:

The DHSMV and Clerks of Court do not email citations to customers;

The DHSMV and Clerks of Court do not require citation payment via email;

Citation numbers are always seven alpha-numeric digits;

If a consumer receives a notice regarding a suspicious citation, they should contact the local Clerk of Court or call the DHSMV immediately.