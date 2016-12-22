VHS basketball

After two tough recent road losses, the Vernon Yellow Jackets have won two consecutive games to place themselves in the championship game of the Slocomb Holiday Hoops Classic in Slocomb, Alabama. On Monday night the Jackets defeated Houston Academy 53-35 and followed up that win on Tuesday night with a 75-63 win over Geneva. The two wins sets up an all-Florida championship game Thursday night in Slocomb with Vernon facing the Graceville Tigers at 7:30.

Among those watching the Jackets Tuesday night was Vernon alumnus Alex Brown who scored 32 points the previous night to lead his Arkansas Tech team to a collegiate victory.