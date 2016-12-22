Holmes County basketball

Holmes County High School hosted Port St. Joe in girls and boys basketball Tuesday night.

In the girls game, HCHS won a close one 62-59. Scoring for Holmes County were: L. Jones 20, T. Burk 3, E. Williams 12, J. Miles 3, R. Goodwin 5, K. Nelson 4, K. Moses 6, C. Glass 9. Scoring for Port St. Joe were: Hutchinson 25, Patterson 4, A. Johnson 2, Pittman 2, K. Johnson 6, Quinn 8, Janinski 12.

The Holmes County boys also won their game, by a final score of 55-44. Scoring for Holmes County were C. Cooley 1, R. Powell 9, B. Harris 5, J. Campbell 24, J. Bice 8, E. Thompson 8. Scoring for Port St. Joe were: G. Kendre 7, R. Russell 6, M. Kannon 6, D. Amontae 5, J. Drew 10, G. Gene 4, D. Alvin 6.