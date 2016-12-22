Holley obit

Vernell “Nell” Bruner Holley, 85, of Marianna, died Tuesday, December 20, 2016, at Jackson Hospital.

Nell was born April 2,1931 in Graceville, FL. She graduated from Cottondale High School, Chipola Jr. College, Florida State University and The University of Southern Mississippi. She retired from teaching after 29 years at Cottondale High School. She was an active member of The First United Methodist Church of Marianna. She was also an active member of the Marianna Garden Club, “Red Hat Society”, and the Marianna Woman’s Club. Nell cherished watching her great-grandchildren in dance and piano recitals, sporting events and many other activities. She loved going to The Senior Citizen Center to play games, cards and socialize with her many friends.

She is survived by her daughter, Susan Holley Kunde (Van), Son, Randy Holley (Janice). Grandchildren, Richard Kunde (Kelly), Elisabeth Kunde Flowers (Bradley) and Meghan Holley. Great-Grandchildren, Ryleigh Kunde, Reece Kunde, Jaxon Ross Holley, Blake Flowers and Bailey Flowers along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Holley; parents, Doug and Verna Bruner and sister Betty “Jane” Birch.

Funeral services will be ten o’clock in the morning Friday, December 23, 2016 in the Wesley Center at the First United Methodist Church of Marianna with Dr. Nathan Attwood officiating. Entombment will follow in Chapel of the Pines Mausoleum at Pinecrest Memorial Gardens, with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends Thursday, December 22, 2016, from five o’clock to six-thirty in the evening in the Wesley Center at The First United Methodist Church of Marianna.

The family request friends wishing, may make memorial contributions, in Nell’s memory, to The First United Methodist Church Altar Guild, Jackson Hospital Foundation, or the Jackson County Senior Citizen Organization, Inc.