Fraud Alert

GRACEVILLE – Early Wednesday, a West Florida Electric Cooperative (WFEC) member was contacted by a scam artist and told that they needed to make payment with a certain amount of money or their West Florida Electric account would be disconnected. This scam artist used actual cooperative employee names and made the phone call look as though it was coming from the co-op on the member’s caller ID. This is a scam! Law enforcement has been notified.

Please remember, that WFEC only contacts its members if there is an outage situation, electrical service or billing issue. The best practice is to never give your personal information to anyone over the phone unless you initiate the call. If you ever question a call you receive or whether someone is a WFEC employee or represents the co-op, please hang up and call (800) 342-7400 with any questions.

If the cooperative is conducting a survey or is running any type of promotion you will be informed of it by mail, in the Current Light Flashes, monthly bill inserts, on their website or Facebook page.