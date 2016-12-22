Deese obit

Lillie Grace Deese, 88 of Slocomb, AL passed away Monday, December 19, 2016.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m., Thursday, December 22, 2016 at the Chapel of James & Lipford Funeral Home with Rev. Raymond O’Quinn officiating. Burial will follow in Damascus Baptist Church Cemetery with James & Lipford Funeral Home in Graceville directing.

Family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday, 10 a.m. until time of service.

Mrs. Deese was born in Geneva County, AL on June 30, 1928 to the late Wesley Ard and Lessie Trim Ard. A beloved mother and grandmother, Mrs. Deese was a member of Damascus Baptist Church.

Predeceased by her husband Elton Deese, son John Deese, daughter Lisa Deese.

She is survived by three children Sue Collins, Panama City, FL, Joseph Deese(Linda), Graceville, Mary Deese(Johnny Brewer), Slocomb, AL; one sister Becky Maddox, Dothan, AL; fifteen grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.