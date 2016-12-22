Butler obit

Margie Corbitt Butler, 87 of Slocomb, AL passed away Tuesday, December 20, 2016.

Funeral service will be 3 p.m., Thursday, December 22, 2016 at New Teamon Baptist Church with Rev. Lee Chorn officiating. Burial will be Friday at Bethel Baptist Church.

Family will receive friends 2 p.m. until time of service.

Ms. Margie was born in Holmes County, FL September 19, 1929 to the late Jasper and Radie Eldridge Skipper. Ms. Margie worked a number of years in retail before her retirement and was a member of New Teamon Baptist Church.

Predeceased by husbands Royce Corbitt, Marion Butler, several brothers and sisters.

She is survived by four children Delwyn Corbitt(Catherine), Murfreesboro, TN, Wayne Corbitt(Gail), Graceville, FL, Paula Rogers(Donald), Teresa Knight(Joe), Slocomb, AL; two step-sons Harold Butler(JoAnn), Kenneth Butler, Slocomb, AL; four sisters-in-law Johnnie Skipper, Malone, FL, Flora Coker, Dothan, AL, Aileen Butler, Slocomb, Jean Mitchell, Columbus, GA; several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.