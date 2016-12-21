Local judge planning to retire

Circuit Judge Allen Register will retire from the Fourteenth Judicial Circuit Bench at the end of his current term on December 31. Judge Register has served as Circuit Judge for fourteen years; County Judge for Washington County for ten years and Assistant State Attorney for thirteen years.

As Circuit Judge, Judge Register has served assignments in Bay, Calhoun, Holmes, Jackson and Washington Counties. Additionally Judge Register has taken temporary assignments in Gulf County, allowing him to serve in all six of the counties that make up the Fourteenth Judicial Circuit. In September of this year Judge Register was reassigned to Washington County where he, along with Washington County Judge Colby Peel, presided over the first legal proceedings in the new Washington County Courthouse.

In expressing his thanks to the citizens of the circuit, Judge Register stated, “I truly appreciate the trust the people of the Fourteenth Judicial Circuit have placed in me over the years and I hope I have maintained the high standards they expect from their judicial officials. I especially say thanks to the people of Jackson County, where I was born and raised; to the people of Holmes County, where I was educated; and to the people of Washington County who welcomed Mary Ann, Timothy and me in 1981 into this community and allowed us to become a part of them.”

Judge Register stated that he plans to serve as a Senior Judge during his retirement which will allow him to preside over cases during the presiding judges’ absence.