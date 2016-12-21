Johnson obit

Berness Johnson, 89, of Bonifay, Florida, passed away on December 17, 2016, at Doctor’s Memorial Hospital. He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Mildred Johnson, son Wayne Johnson (Janis), daughter Anne Williams (Lee), four grandchildren, Chris Johnson, Brad Johnson, Justin Williams, Rachel Lawson, and three great-granddaughters. He also is survived by one brother, Ronnie Johnson and one sister, Ida Jean Deese and many nieces and nephews. Berness was born in Freeport, Florida, on April 10, 1927 to Levy and Ida Johnson (both deceased) and was preceded in death by brothers Milton, Junior, Fred, Willard and sisters Verbie Dee, Dewey Faye, Frances.

Berness served in the U. S. Army during World War II, stationed in Japan shortly after the dropping of the atomic bombs. He was known for his work ethic, honesty, and dependability, and worked in various jobs to provide for his family, including auto mechanic, insurance salesman, and an employee of the US Postal Service as a substitute, janitor, clerk, Assistant Postmaster, retiring as a Rural Letter Carrier. Following that, he worked for several years with Tri-County Community Council as a driver for the Head Start Program. He was a member of Bonifay First United Methodist Church. He made many loyal and lasting friendships during his working years and following his retirement.

Funeral services were held on Monday, December 19, at 11:00 AM at the Sims Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Jean Tippit presiding. Pallbearers were Chris Johnson, Brad Johnson, Justin Williams, Larry Johnson, Greg Johnson, and Bill Lee. He was laid to rest at Bonifay City Cemetery with Sims Funeral Home directing. Memorial contributions may be made to the Bonifay First United Methodist Church, P. O Box 477, Bonifay, Florida 32425.

The Family expresses their heartfelt gratitude to the staffs of Hawkins Family Medicine, Doctor’s Memorial Hospital, and Covenant Hospice for the care, attention, and love shown to Mr. Johnson and his family during his illness and hospitalization.