Williams obit

Darrell M. Williams, 63, of Grand Ridge died Sunday, December 18, 2016, at his home on Williams Farm, where he lived his entire life. He was born December 20, 1952, in Marianna.

Widely recognized as one of the area’s most skilled farmers, he was quick to share the knowledge acquired through decades of practical experience. His work ethic was unmatched. Witty and entertaining, he had a gift for interacting with people from all walks of life. Basing his life on his early training, he could be counted upon to help others, share generously, and love straight from his heart. Married for 45 years to his high school sweetheart, his love for and devotion to his family was evident to all.

Preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Inez (Tyus) Williams, and nephew Michael Burton Williams, M.D., he is survived by the love of his life, Kathy Cook Williams and their children, Daniel Zeke of Grand Ridge and Rhianna Williams Dowling (Don) of Marianna and a trio grandsons who brought total joy to his life: Donald Young and Darrell Tucker Dowling and Daniel Ben Williams. He is also survived by siblings Burton, of Lithia, Florida, and Tony Williams of Grand Ridge, and Gayle Williams Westbrook (Jamey) of Bascom. He is survived by a number of relatives and many who were fortunate to have grown up under his influence.

Family, friends, and neighbors will celebrate his life 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, December 21, 2016 at Salem Wesleyan Church in Sneads. Interment will follow in Cow Pen Pond Cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services at the church.

Flowers will be accepted or donations made be made to the Salem Wesleyan Church Youth Group.