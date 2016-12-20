Stewart obit

Dorothy T. “Scrap” Stewart, 91, of Marianna died Sunday, December 18, 2016 at Jackson Hospital.

Scrap was born May 20, 1925 in Wicksburg, Alabama to the late William Fletcher and Minnie Lee Thomley. She retired from the Jackson County School Board where she worked for 40 years in food service. She was a member of Marvin Chapel Free Will Baptist Church in Marianna.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Miram Stewart; three brothers, Glenn Thomley, Tom Thomley and Cullen Thomley; three sisters, Bonzie Myers, Daisey Douglas and Hazel Ingram. Survivors include one brother Jimmy “Pete” Thomley of Adams, TN; a special niece, Connie Ingram and numerous, nieces,nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, December 21, 2016 at Marvin Chapel Free Will Baptist Church with Pastor Irvin Jennison and Pastor Ed Hutchinson officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends from 5p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Decemeber 20, 2016 at James & Sikes Maddox Chapel.