Cummins obit

Vallori Knight “Kim” Cummins of Chipley, FL, passed away November 28, 2016 from cancer.

She was 64 and born in Concord, N.C. on August 2, 1952. She spent most of her years in the West Palm Beach area until moving to Chipley to be closer to her parents. She pursued the nursing profession after graduating from Jupiter High School in 1970. She attended Palm Beach Junior College and upon graduating she started her career in the nursing profession. Never to sit still she was hired by the Palm Beach County Health Department and stayed many years until moving to Chipley in 1987. She worked at the Washington County Health Department before transferring to the Jackson County Health Department. She went to Emory University to obtain her nurse practitioner license. Her next and final place of emplacement was the Bay County Health Department. She had nothing but praise for all her co-workers. She enjoyed that job and will be missed. She leaves a host of friends. So many of them were with her till the end. Kim liked her kitties and pups. To relax, she would sit in the kitty room and read. She loved mystery novels.

Kim was pre-deceased by her parents; Robert and Dorothy Knight.

She is survived by John, her husband of 45 years and sister-in-law, Marie Albin.

Covenant Hospice at Bay Medical Center were very professional in keeping Kim comfortable.

Cremation was handed by Brown Funeral Home in Chipley, FL.

Since Kim loved kitties and pups a donation to “Partners for Pets” in Marianna, FL would surely put a smile on her face.