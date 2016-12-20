Burglary at Chipley Library

Officers with the Chipley Police Department responded to the Washington County Public Library in Chipley on December 16 in reference to a burglary that already occurred. An officer arrived on the scene to discover damage to the building and an undisclosed amount of currency missing.

The Chipley Police Department is requesting assistance from the public in obtaining information in regards to this crime. If anyone has information please report it to the Chipley Police Department at (850) 638-6310 or to Crime Stoppers at (850) 638-TIPS.