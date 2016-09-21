Willsey obit

Mrs. Margret Sue Willsey, age 89 of Bonifay, passed away September 17 at her home.

She was born November 13, 1926 in lake Charles, Louisiana, to the late Irvin Leslie Smith and Florence Minvera Hudson Smith.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Willsay was preceded in death by one son, Kenneth Willsey; one brother, John Smith; one sister, Annie Smith; and one granddaughter, Aleisha Hudson.

Mrs. Willsey is survived by her husband of 61 years, Glenn Carl Willsey of Bonifay; three sons: David Willsey and wife Martha, Richard Willsey and wife Angie, and John Willsey, all of Bonifay; one daughter, Carol Hudson and husband Randy of Five Points, Alabama; one sister, Mary Hadden of St. Francisville, LA; seven grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Monday, September 19, in the Peel Funeral Home Chapel beginning at 10 a.m. with Rev. Mitch Johnson and Rev. Jack Faircloth officiating. Interment followed in the Bonifay Cemetery. The family received friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Florida Baptist Children’s Home, P.O. Box 8190, Lakeland, FL 33802 or 2540 Lakeshore Drive, Marianna, FL 32442, www.fbchomes.org.