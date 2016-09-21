Ellis obit

Mr. Franklin “Frank” Lee Ellis, age 90 of Bonifay, passed away September 16.

He was born October 24, 1925 in Bonifay to the late Theodore Ellis and Laura Wilcox Ellis.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Ellis was preceded in death by his wife, Bernice Ellis, and seven siblings.

He is survived by a daughter, Pamela Darling and husband Gary of Bonifay; grandchildren: Christopher Allen Darling and wife Rachel of Bonifay, and Wendy Suzanne Pilcher and husband James of Bonifay; four great grandchildren: Trenton Pilcher, Lyndsey Pilcher, Kye Maty, and Roland Jackson; one sister, Bonnie Baker of Chipley; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Friday, September 23, in the Bonifay First United Methodist Church beginning at 11 a.m. with Rev. Jean Tippit officiating. Interment will follow in the Bonifay Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.