The Washington County Tax Collector’s Office has partnered with the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services and is now accepting applications for new concealed weapons permits as well as renewal applications for existing permits. The service allows their office to receive applications, photograph and fingerprint applicants, and then send the information securely to the department for final determination and issuance. This will provide a convenient and efficient way to process and receive your permit.

New applicants and those seeking renewal of their permit will need to schedule an appointment with the Washington County Tax Collector’s Office; however, they will try and accommodate walk-ins when possible.

Additionally, in early 2017, their office will begin printing renewal permits. You will be able to simply walk into the office, submit your renewal application and leave with your license in hand.

For more information, please call the Washington County Tax Collector’s Office at 850-638-6275, visit their website at www.washingtoncountytaxcollector.com or visit www.freshfromflorida.com/#Concealed-Weapons.