BCF hosts semi-annual blood drive

Twice a year, faculty, staff and students at The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville board the Oneblood’s “Big Red Bus” to participate in giving blood that may ultimately help save a life. This semester, the blood drive was held on September 15-16, and many members of the BCF family were able to take part in the life saving venture.

According to the blood bank representatives, a total of 28 units of blood was collected over the two days with four of the donated units carrying double red cell. Altogether, the 28 units will combine to account for approximately 80 blood products which will be available for transfusion to sick and injured hospital patients.

The blood drive is an example of how BCF faculty, staff and students seek to serve and respond not only to the spiritual needs of the community, but also the physical needs. The “Big Red Bus” will be back on the BCF campus November 9-10. Participation is open to the public and all of those able to give.

For more information about The Baptist College of Florida or upcoming events, please call 800.328.2660 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.