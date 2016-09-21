Baxter obit

Odis E. Baxter, Jr., age 75 of Marianna, died Tuesday, September 20, at his residence.

Born in Donalsonville, Georgia, he was a long-time resident of Marianna.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Odis E. Sr. and Bishie Wilson Baxter; and sister, Shirley Baxter.

Survivors include his brother, Ted Baxter and wife Charlotte of Marianna.

Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at Mt. Olive Baptist Church Cemetery with Dr. James Newell officiating, and James and Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.