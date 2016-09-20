Educational program for area cattlemen

The Jackson County Cattlemen’s Association invites you to a supper and an informative program on new and recommended forage varieties presented by Dr. Blount. Also Billy Arrighi of Zoetis will discuss management tips that can help provide you more pounds of beef to market when you sell your calves.

So mark your calendar for 6:00 pm Tuesday, October 4th and plan to join us at the Jackson County Extension Conference Center on Penn Avenue for this educational program to enhance your beef production and profitability.

Please call 482-9620 and RSVP by noon October 3rd.