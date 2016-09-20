DHSMV promotes Child Passenger Safety Week

~ Florida Highway Patrol stepping up enforcement for child passenger safety ~

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – In recognition of “Child Passenger Safety Week” proclaimed by Governor Rick Scott, the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (DHSMV) reminds all motorists to properly restrain children in a vehicle and will focus on child passenger safety enforcement throughout the week. With an emphasis on keeping our children safe on the roadways, drivers should ensure that children are seated in the proper restraint for their age, size, and weight.

FHP has members that are car seat certified who can help identify the best child seat to fit a child, can ensure the seat is properly fitted in a car and can check that the seat is being used correctly every time. FHP offers free car seat checks and installations for motorists who bring their current car seat to local FHP Troop stations. Motorists are encouraged to contact their local troop station to make an appointment.