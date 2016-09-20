Chipley Garden Club kicks off a new year

submitted by Gweneth Collins

September found Chipley Garden Club kicking off new club year and boasting of a membership of forty-four members. The first meeting of the year was held on Wednesday, September 7 at the home of Martha Nebel. After a long-overdue social time, the business meeting was conducted by Club President Debbie Mitchell.

Summertime activities were reviewed and new yearbooks were distributed. Lillian Pittman announced the following Yard of the Month awards: June – Chris & Jeff Trawick, July – Yvette & Carroll Lerner, and August – Carmen & Brian Riviere. Certificates were awarded at the Washington County Chamber of Commerce Third Thursday meetings.

Vice President Ri McGlamery reported the Falling Waters State Park’s Butterfly Garden has been updated, new plants added, and Common Buckeyes aka Junonia coenia were released in the area. Additional plants will be added on September 12 and 14.

Other topics included ratification of a support letter for the Washington County Historical Society, the new Youth Fair note cards, KMS youth projects, FFGC District II Fall State Officers Meeting in Panama City, and our upcoming Scarecrow Contest in October. A “Scarecrow Fluff & Potluck” was scheduled for September 13.

Edwina Showers presented the “Glory Bower” aka Clerodendrum frangrans as Wildflower of the Month – an invasive aromatic rose-lavender flower.

Darlene See, Social Service Worker with The Salvation Army, presented an informational program on the services provided in our area. She challenged club members to consider ways they could volunteer in the program.

The next club meeting will be held on Thursday, October 6th at the Washington County Historical Society. The program for the day will be “succulents.”

If you would like to attend a meeting, or are interested in learning more about Chipley Garden Club, please contact Club President Debbie Mitchell at 638-0536. Membership in Chipley Garden Club is open to all regardless of gender, age, race, ethnicity, or religious affiliation. New members are accepted at anytime during the year.