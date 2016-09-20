BCF hosts Army Chaplain’s Spiritual Resiliency Training

For many years, The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville has been identified as a Military Friendly School by G. I. Jobs and featured in the Guide to Military Friendly Schools. Recently, members of the BCF family were able to express their support and appreciation for the Armed Forces when Chaplains and Chaplain Assistants serving in the United States Army held their annual training conference on the BCF campus.

The one-day Army Chaplains and Chaplain Assistants Conference focused on “Spiritual Resiliency Training: Care for the Caregiver” which included sessions on Appreciating our Chaplaincy Professional, Analyzing Components of Moral Leadership, and Moral Leadership in Practice. Each session covered various topics involving decision making, critical thinking, satisfaction in pursuing their call, advising the Commander, use of inspirational literature, and an informative panel discussion on “Religious Freedom and Expression.”

Among the Chaplains leading and attending the training held on the Graceville campus were two BCF Alumni, Chaplain (Lieutenant Colonel) Timothy Bedsole and Chaplain (Major) Collie Foster, and several others with family connections to the campus. After reminiscing over their time as students and sharing stories of late night study groups and completing major projects, BCF alumni expressed their gratitude for the education and investment in their lives by the BCF faculty and staff.

BCF graduates that serve in the military are faithful reminders of the BCF spirit and commitment of "Changing the World Through the Unchanging Word®."