Seed and plant swap at Farmers Market

submitted by Gweneth Collins

The Chipley Farmers Market pavilion was all astir on Saturday, September 17th. In addition to the local farmers with their produce and some other “scary” folks hanging around, visitors spent a pleasant morning browsing around tables and booths filled with free seeds – vegetables, flowers, and wildflowers, fresh cuttings, flower bulbs, plant crowns, trees, and potted plants, both large and small.

The first “Seed & Plant Share” was offered free to the public and sponsored by Washington County Historical Society, Orange Hill Express, Maphis Nursery & Tree Farm, UF/IFAS Extension Washington County Master Gardeners, and Chipley Farmers Market.

The experts were on hand to chat about all things green and growing. They gave advice on what to do with all those free seeds, where to plant that plant you just picked up, and how to take care of them.

Matthew Orwat, UF/IFAS Extension Agent remarked, “Our master gardeners were so excited to have the opportunity to share their knowledge. The public is becoming aware of the importance of growing your own produce and the pleasure that can be derived from gardening. We’re looking forward to expanding this event annually!”

“This was an ideal event to hold under our pavilion. We had a great turnout and, now that we know there is an interest, we can plan for future events of this type,” stated Museum Director Dorothy Odom.

If you would like more information about the Washington County Master Gardeners program, please contact Matthew Orwat at 638-6180.