Scarecrows spotted in Chipley

submitted by Gweneth Collins

It’s that time of year when Chipley Garden Club’s scarecrow collection begins showing up around town in preparation for their annual scarecrow building contest.

This year Chipley’s Scarecrow Express will be held on Saturday, October 15th from 10AM until 5PM at the Washington County Historical Society in downtown Chipley. The contest is a great opportunity to show off your creative skills by creating a scarecrow to enter in the contest. There are lots of categories for young and “old”, and top winners will be awarded cash prizes. Rules/entry forms are available online at www.washingtoncountyhistoricalsociety.org or can be picked up at the door of the Historical Society. Additional information about the contest may be obtained by calling 850-260-4049.

Chipley’s Scarecrow Express isn’t just scarecrow building! The farmers market and both the history and the train museums will be open that day. The family-friendly event will also have free kids crafts, a cake auction, live entertainment, local vendors and crafters, food, and drinks. This year a special model train set-up will be on display.

So, start planning your scarecrow and challenge your friends to build one, too! Keep an eye out for scarecrows downtown…you never know where one may suddenly appear!