NAS Pensacola hosts Gold Star Program

PENSACOLA, Fla. — NAS Pensacola Fleet and Family Support Center (FFSC), in cooperation with the National Naval Aviation Museum (NNAM), will conduct a Bells Across America for Fallen Service Members ceremony Sept. 22 at 11 a.m. The event, being conducted at the NNAM, is a national program that remembers and celebrates the lives of fallen service members. The ceremony is being conducted simultaneously across the nation and the names of fallen heroes will be read aloud. For each name, the bell is struck one time. Filmmaker Jill Hubbs will be guest speaker. Hubbs recently produced the documentary “They Were Our Fathers” where she shares her experience of losing her father and those of others whose fathers died in Vietnam.

The Navy Gold Star Program serves the families of all who died on active duty, regardless of branch of service or cause of death. The program serves survivors by providing support, information and services as long as they desire.

FFSC is asking all Gold Star Survivors to participate in this event and is actively soliciting names of those in the local area who wish to be recognized during the ceremony. Anyone whose family member died while on active duty is asked to contact Kathy Sims at (850) 452-4277 or Kathy.sims@navy.mil. Please provide name, rank, date of death of the decedent and the Gold Star family relationship. A photograph will also be requested to be respectfully displayed during the event.

For further information, please call Sims at (850) 452-4277.