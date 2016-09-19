Mellie McDaniel Memorial Scholarship at Chipola

Applications are now being accepted by the Optimist Club of Jackson County for the Mellie McDaniel Memorial Scholarship. The deadline is Oct. 1.

Partial tuition and/or books are available to the selected applicant who is a child or grandchild of a law enforcement officer, correctional officer, or emergency responder and is a resident of the 14th Judicial Circuit (Washington, Holmes, Jackson, Calhoun, Gulf or Bay Counties).

Applicants must have 2.0 high school GPA and maintain a 2.0 each semester at Chipola. must be a full-time student. Applicants must show evidence of leadership in school and community activities. Two letters of recommendation from a non-relative are required. Top applicants will be interviewed by the scholarship committee.

Completed applications must be received by Oct. 1. Mail applications to: Optimist Club of Jackson County, P.O. Box 9624, Marianna, FL 32447.