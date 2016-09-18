Power Probe donates to Chipola Automotive Program

Power Probe President Jeff Whisenand (right) was a recent guest on the Velocity & MAVTV Networks television show Motorhead Garage hosted by Chipola instructor John Gardner (left). Power Probe donated multiple Power Probe Basics and Power Probe IV for Chipola students to use in their electrical diagnosis and training.

Power Probe is dedicated to proper electrical diagnosing and to the creation of innovative, easy to use diagnostic equipment for the automotive industry.

Gardner says, “Power Probe’s motto is ‘the right tool makes all the difference,’ and in this case the right tool is getting into the hands of future technicians, thanks to the generosity of Power Probe.”