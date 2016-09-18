Johnson obit

Mrs. Irma J. Johnson, age 103 of Slocomb, AL, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 15, at the Dale County Medical Center in Ozark, AL.

She was a member of the Countyline Missionary Baptist Church in Slocomb.

Mrs. Johnson was preceded in death by her husband, Preston Johnson, Sr., and their son Joe Johnson.

She is survived by her children: Willie Mae Morris and Eva Grace Airhart of Chicago, IL, Doris Dennis of Boston, MA, Ellie C. Robinson of Boston, MA, Jack (Emily) Johnson of Boston, MA, Irma Smith, Slocomb, AL, Madie (Frank) Hampton of San Antonio, TX and Preston Johnson, Jr. of Slocomb, AL, and Kubadean (Floyd) Priester of Houston, TX; one daughter-in-law: Joyce Johnson of Stone Mountain, GA. thirty-seven grandchildren, fifty great grandchildren and twenty five great-great grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be 5-7 PM, Friday, September 23, 2016, at Countyline Missionary Baptist Church in Slocomb.

A celebration of life will be 12 noon, Saturday, September 24, 2016, Countyline Missionary Baptist Church in Slocomb, the Reverend J.B. Dawsey, pastor.

She will be laid to rest in the church cemetery under the directions of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville, Florida.