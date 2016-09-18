Joe Milton Foy passed away Friday, September 16, 2016.

A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 20, at Madrid Baptist Church with ministers Jayson Kirk, Addis Habbard, and Jeff Ward. Interment will follow at Campbellton Baptist Cemetery with military honors. James & Lipford Funeral Home directing. Flowers are accepted or memorials may be made in his memory to Campbellton Baptist Cemetery, P.O. Box 232, Campbellton, FL 32426 or Emerald Coast Hospice, 4374 Lafayette Street, Marianna, FL 32446.

Family will receive friends at Madrid Baptist Church on Tuesday, 10 a.m. until time of service.

He was born in Campbellton on September 13, 1925 to Gladys Reddick Foy and Adrian “Scrap” Foy. A graduate of Campbellton High School, he served three years in the U.S. Navy aboard the minesweeper USS Strategy A.M. 308 as a frogman; participated in the invasion of Iwo Jima and Okinawa; and occupation of Japan. Joe was a combat veteran, served during WWII and the Korean War. He served 18 years in the U.S. Army, retiring as a master sergeant in 1966.

He lived in DeFuniak Springs for over 37 years, managed Veteran’s Gas Company for 10 years, supported his wife in Foy’s Florist for over 12 years, and was employed by Walton County School District for over 15 years as a school bus driver. He returned to his birthplace in October 2003. He was a member and deacon of Madrid Baptist Church.

Joe was predeceased by his parents; two daughters: Cheryl and Dorothy; a sister, Dorothy West; and two brothers: Robert and Wilmer “Jiggs” Foy.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Annie “Lois” Talley; three children: Joseph A. Foy and wife Linda of Crestview, John W. Foy and wife Vicki of Piedmont, South Carolina, and Jo Anne Robertson and husband Aaron E. of Copperas Cove, Texas; two sisters: Johnnie Ruth Norsworthy and Carolyn Richardson; special sister in law, Bonnie and Carl of Newnan, GA; nine grandchildren, Kathleen (Jeremy), Kathryn, Ian, and Rylei Foy; and Kaylynn, Laurie (Will), Kevan, Brittany, and Molly Robertson; and a number of nieces and nephews.