MARIANNA—Chipola College will offer a Firefighting II day class beginning Oct. 24 and ending on Dec. 8. Times are 8:00 am to 4:30 pm.

Pre-requisites are First Responder (EMT or higher certification) and Firefighter I.

Cost is approximately $800, and includes: 225 hour class, Forestry S-130/180/L-190, book, Drug and Background Test and (4) T-shirts.

For information, contact Brian Eddins at (850) 718-2483, (850) 596-4157 e-mail eddinsb@chipola.edu or visit www.chipola.edu.