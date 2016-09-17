VHS announces homecoming events

Vernon High School’s Homecoming week will kick off Monday, September 26th, and will continue with events throughout the week leading up to the Homecoming football game on September 30th against the Wewa Gators, scheduled for 7pm.

Following is a list of events for alumni, students and the community taking place in the days leading up to Homecoming weekend.

Student Dress up Days:

Monday, September 26……………Disney/Superhero Day

Tuesday, September 27…………..Time Twister Day

Wednesday, September 28……….Squad Day

Thursday, September 29………….Color Wars Day

Friday, September 30………………VHS Spirit Day

Homecoming Olympics: The Olympics will be held from 3:30pm-6:30pm on Thursday, September 29th, on the practice field behind Vernon High School. Students from each grade will compete in numerous relay games, fear factor and strength competitions. This event is open to the public. Food vendors will be on site with a variety of food items for sale.

Homecoming Bonfire. The annual Vernon High School Bonfire will be held on Thursday, September 29th, at 7:30pm behind Vernon High School. The bonfire is open to the public.

VHS Pep Rally- The Homecoming Pep Rally and Homecoming Court Introduction Ceremony will be held on Friday, September 30, beginning at 9:30am. The Pep Rally is open to the public.

Homecoming Parade: The Parade line up will take place across from the Vernon Elementary School at 11:30am. The parade will begin at 1pm. Float theme should be based on a defeating the Wewa Gators. The Homecoming parade is an event that brings students, faculty, alumni, and members of the community together for a procession through downtown Vernon, FL. The streets come alive with students, alumni, and community floats and spectators celebrating this annual Vernon High School tradition. PLEASE NOTE: Horses & ATVs are NOT permitted in the Homecoming Parade. Those wishing to participate in the Homecoming Parade must be representing a Business or Organization.

Float Judging: Floats will be judge in the following categories: High School Class, Community Float, and Largest participation on Alumni Float.

Crowning of the 2016 Vernon High School Homecoming Queen: The crowning will take place during pre-game ceremonies at Memorial Field beginning at 6:15.

Homecoming Football Game, 7pm, Vernon High School Football Stadium: The Vernon Jackets will battle the Wewa Gators at the final Homecoming event.

All Homecoming events celebrate tradition and instill pride in all members of the Vernon community through active engagement of students, alumni, faculty, staff and community members.

For more information on Homecoming, contact Kevin Russell at kevin.russell@wcsdschools.com or call Vernon High School at 850-535-2046.