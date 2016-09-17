Scouting news

You are cordially invited to attend Troop 39’s Court of Honor this coming Monday evening.

The following Scouts will receive their advancement and other awards:

Brayden Brooks (Chipley) : Tenderfoot rank and three merit badges

Sebastian Fletcher (Chipley): Tenderfoot rank and seven merit badges

Cameron Lindsey (Bonifay): Tenderfoot rank and three merit badges

Noah Owens (Esto) : Star rank and one merit badge (only two ranks away from Eagle!)

Chance Robinson (Chipley): Scout rank and three merit badges

Michael Vorhees (Chipley) : Scout induction

Samuel Vorhees (Chipley) : Scout induction

Carter Woodham (Chipley) : First Class rank (three ranks away from Eagle)

Adult recognitions:

Mr. Nick Fasbinder, Mr. Chad Fletcher, and Mr. Donald Nelson will be recognized for their commitment of time and effort to attend summer resident camp with the Troop.

Also, Troop 39’s new “Offshore Patrol” in Honduras has several scouts that have also recently completed rank advancements as follows:

Andrew Corbin: Tenderfoot rank

Gabriel Corbin: Second Class rank

Michah Fittz: Scout rank

Andrew Guevara: Scout rank

Elijah Patterson: Scout rank

Isaiah Patterson: Scout rank

Troop 39 (boys in grades 6-12) is Chartered to Blue Lake Baptist Church and meets on Monday nights at 7:00 pm in the church Fellowship Hall. Blue Lake also charters Cub Scout Pack 339 for boys in grades 1-5.