Scouting news

You are cordially invited to attend Troop 39’s Court of Honor this coming Monday evening.
The following Scouts will receive their advancement and other awards:
Brayden Brooks (Chipley) : Tenderfoot rank and three merit badges
Sebastian Fletcher (Chipley): Tenderfoot rank and seven merit badges
Cameron Lindsey (Bonifay): Tenderfoot rank and three merit badges
Noah Owens (Esto) : Star rank and one merit badge (only two ranks away from Eagle!)
Chance Robinson (Chipley): Scout rank and three merit badges
Michael Vorhees (Chipley) : Scout induction
Samuel Vorhees (Chipley) : Scout induction
Carter Woodham (Chipley) : First Class rank (three ranks away from Eagle)
Adult recognitions:
Mr. Nick Fasbinder, Mr. Chad Fletcher, and Mr. Donald Nelson will be recognized for their commitment of time and effort to attend summer resident camp with the Troop.
Also, Troop 39’s new “Offshore Patrol” in Honduras has several scouts that have also recently completed rank advancements as follows:
Andrew Corbin: Tenderfoot rank
Gabriel Corbin: Second Class rank
Michah Fittz: Scout rank
Andrew Guevara: Scout rank
Elijah Patterson: Scout rank
Isaiah Patterson: Scout rank
Troop 39 (boys in grades 6-12) is Chartered to Blue Lake Baptist Church and meets on Monday nights at 7:00 pm in the church Fellowship Hall. Blue Lake also charters Cub Scout Pack 339 for boys in grades 1-5.