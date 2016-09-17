Florida Lottery to sponsor Chipola Fall Festival Sept. 29

MARIANNA— The Florida Lottery will participate, for the fifth year in a row, in the Chipola College Fall Festival, Thursday, Sept. 29.

Lottery officials will be on hand to meet Bright Futures scholarship recipients and to celebrate the Lottery’s 28-year history of supporting education in Florida.

All Chipola students are excused from classes Sept. 29, from 10:30 a.m. until 2:45 p.m. Chipola’s Student Government Association puts on the annual event for the student body. The event will be held in front of the Chipola gym, the Milton Johnson Center.

In addition to Outrageous Relay Races, students will enjoy music and free food. Several universities are expected to send recruiters to meet with potential students. The Lottery will provide free t-shirts and a drawing for premium door prizes.

Since Bright Futures was established in 1997, the Lottery has contributed more than $3.9 billion to send more than 600,000 students to college. To date, more than 5,000 Bright Futures scholarships have been awarded to Chipola students, totaling $8 million.

For information about the Fall Festival, call 718-2308 or visit the Chipola Student Activities Office, K-105.