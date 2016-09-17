City Council meeting

The Chipley City Council approved Resolution No. 16-19 when they met Tuesday night. The resolution is a loan from the General Fund to the Gas Fund in the amount of $55,000 for the purchase of commercial and residential gas meters/registers.

Resolution No. 16-20 was also approved. This is an amendment to the FDOT Traffic Signal Maintenance and Compensation Agreement to allow FDOT jurisdiction within the corporate limits of Chipley to maintain the traffic signals for a period of 20 years.

A Planning & Zoning recommendation for Shane Obert at 761 Main Street was approved. The petitioner requested a zoning change from low density residential to neighborhood commercial, and the Planning & Zoning Commission approved his request on August 25.

Ordinance No. 938 was approved on first reading. This ordinance, if approved, will establish a land use change of 761 Main Street from low density residential to neighborhood commercial.

Approval was made for Florida Development of Economic Opportunity (FDEO) CDBG Grant Opportunities.

A special event application for New Vizh-uhn, Inc. to hold a softball tournament was approved. The event will be held at Pals Park on October 1 and 2 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The purpose is to raise funds to support the MLK festivities.

A special event application for Trunk or Treat was approved. The event, sponsored by the Merchants of Historic Chipley, will be held on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. The purpose is to provide a safe and enjoyable time for children to participate in a trick or treat event.

A special event application for Chipley High School’s homecoming parade was approved. The parade will be held on October 21 from 12:30 to 2 p.m.

A request for expansion from the Washington County Public Library was approved.