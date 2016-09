Long-time Washington County resident Jerry Haviland will be honored Saturday, October 1, at his 100th birthday celebration at the Hinson Crossroads Fire Department.

The community is invited to join in the celebration of Haviland’s service to family, country and community between 2 – 4 p.m. in the community room at the fire department.

Dress for the occasion is casual and the family requests only the gift of your presence and your fondest memory with Jerry to share.